Sampson teen charged in father’s killing

ROSEBORO — A Sampson County teenager is behind bars, charged with the murder of his father.

Early Monday, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office responded to what they described as a “domestic” situation at 289 Butler Island Road, Roseboro. A call came into the E-911 Center at around 4 a.m. When they arrived, deputies discovered a male victim whom had succumbed to a gunshot wound.

The victim was subsequently identified as John Autry Jr., 52, of the Butler Island Road address, which is located in close proximity to Roseboro Elementary School. Investigators responded to the scene and began collecting evidence.

“Through their investigative efforts,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith noted, deputies were able to identify and arrest Autry’s son. Jacob Tyler Autry, 19, of 289 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, and charge him with murder. The teenager was at the scene at the time, Smith noted.

The sheriff’s official said he was unsure how many others, if any, were occupying the home at the time.

Jacob Autry is currently being held in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond. No other information was disclosed by sheriff’s authorities.

“Additional information is being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

