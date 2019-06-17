Fatal wreck claims lives of two Sampson teens

An early Sunday morning accident claimed the lives of two Sampson County teenagers.

According to reports, Rozlyn Cain, 17, of Autryville and Roland Parker Jr., 18, of Roseboro, died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Hayne Stretch Road.

Cain was driving a 2009 Pontiac car with Parker in the passenger seat when she drove off the road and over-corrected by abruptly steering the wheel and lost control. She went over the center line and collided with Yazmin Hanidtadilla, 18, of Garland, who was driving a 2010 Ford SUV.

Sgt. David Adams of Sampson County branch of the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the near head-on collision occurred at 1 a.m. Sunday. Emergency officials responded and found the drivers trapped inside the vehicles, which required a vehicle extraction for the heavy damaged vehicles. Hanidtadilla was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Adams said neither speed or driving under the influence were factors in the wreck.

Along with N.C. Highway Patrol authorities, Sampson County EMS, Roseboro Rescue, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from the Autryville Fire Department were among those dispatched to the scene. A statement from Autryville Fire Department was released on its Facebook page.

“We ask that you keep the occupants’ families as well as the emergency responders in your prayers,” the department said. “Horrible events such as this do not end once the red and blue lights leave, and are never moments anyone should ever have to experience. We want to thank all of the agencies that assisted on this incident.”

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Sunday’s was the sixth fatal incident on roadways in Sampson County this year.

The deaths of the two teens comes less than two months after another Sampson County collision resulting in multiple deaths, including Midway High School student Miranda Faith Butler, 17, of Clinton, and Willie McMillian, 69, of Roseboro.

Their deaths came just a couple weeks after Midway High School students dedicated a memorial to Jackson Glenn Barefoot, 17, a member of the Class of 2019 and beloved member of the school’s marching band. Barefoot died in July 2018 as he rode his bike in northern Sampson, struck by a passing vehicle.

A fundraising bike ride and run was held in Barefoot’s memory on Saturday, mere hours before the fatal collision on Hayne Stretch Road.

Another injured in near head-on collision

