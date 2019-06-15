The Crumpler connection

Garth Matthews, far left, speaks about his family history dating back to England and the Crumpler family. - Members of the Crumpler family and friends take a picture with Garth Matthews, first row, third from left. -

As a native of England, Garth Matthews always had a passion to learn about Crumplers in America.

With the assistance of local historians, his search brought him to Sampson County. He traveled across the pond to learn more about his family history, which is connected to his mom’s side of the family.

“With so much of it featured in Sampson County, it was the main place where I wanted to come,” said Matthews, of Southampton, England. “I wanted to spend two or three days that I knew very well on paper, but I wanted to visit to see how it was in the flesh.”

On Thursday evening, he met with descendants during a special presentation at the Ashford Inn in Clinton. With Matthews’ mother’s maiden name being Crumpler, Matthews wanted to know more. He discovered that they migrated to America. He was assisted by Jerome D. Tew, a local historian.

“I wanted to trace her family and it may sound big-headed, but I wanted to try to be the best of the world at something,” Matthews said. “And that’s what I’m trying to be — the best in the world of the Crumpler family.”

A lot of the foundation goes back to William Crumpler, dating back to the 1600s and Dorset, England. He later came to America and became a captain in the Virginia Militia. Matthews said there’s speculation that his travel may have been a result of the Revolution of 1688 or the Bloodless Revolution and his involvement. He later married Elizabeth Rayford.

According to research, there’s a theory that his son or grandson, John Crumpler, came to Duplin County. The family would continue in Sampson County too. Throughout the years, they became land owners and successful business owners.

Matthews’ goal is to create a larger database project to match faces with the names he found, dating back to hundreds and hundreds of years.

“You’ll be able to see them as real people,” Matthews said about adding pictures, if permission is granted.

Land inheritances are also being added for historical purposes. Matthews’ work also involved researching graves in the region.

“It’s been a thrill for me to go out and see it for myself,” Matthews said while thanking people for assisting.

Jim Black, former president of the Sampson County Historical Society, also helped Matthews with coming to Sampson County and his research. Matthews’ visit to the area was one of many stops made during his time in America.

“I wish we had more,” Black said about historians connecting families together. “Anytime you connect the parts of the family, you start finding information that you never knew. Each one of them knows something about the Crumpler family. The rest of us know a little.”

Houston Crumpler, of Sampson County, spoke about land purchases and history dating back to a church in Winterbourne, a large village in South Gloucestershire, England. He mentioned a historic book that goes back to the days of William the Conqueror, a major historic figure in England.

A historian was confident that Crumplers were also featured in the book, but the writing was hard to make out. Crumpler also spoke about confusion that could arise from documents regarding land.

“You really have to investigate and investigate and investigate until it dawns on you whose daughter was whose and whose son was whose,” Crumpler said. “All of that adds a little difficulty, but it’s amazing to me that when you look at the history from William the Conqueror up until today and the Crumpler connection to all of that.

“You didn’t get here being a difficult person to deal with,” Crumpler said. “You had to be a hopeful person. You had to believe in some kind of future. I believe that Crumplers always pretty much represented that. I just hope that we can continue to represent that.”

England native visits Sampson to research history

By Chase Jordan

