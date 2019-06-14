Hobbton sets up new playground

Children assist with the construction of a new playground at Hobbton Elementary School. - A new playground is established at Hobbton Elementary with the help of volunteers. - Hobbton Elementary a new playground for students with the help of PTA members. -

NEWTON GROVE — With shovels and construction tools, community members placed metal poles in the earth to hold up swings, slides and fun ladders to put smiles on children’s faces.

Hobbton Elementary School’s Parent-Teacher Organization collected more than $25,000 for a new playground, which was recently installed.

“That Saturday was just a beautiful day,” Principal Dawn Wilkes said. “Having everybody out there to help and bringing the school and the community together was really overwhelming.”

The project will allow the school to serve all grade levels. Wilkes applauded the work of members and volunteers.

“We decided that we needed to do something because our playground equipment is getting to the point where it’s aging out and it doesn’t follow the guidelines the state has set forth,” Wilkes said.

The school’s PTO sent out letters for donations. Wilkes and other school leaders were pleased with the turnout.

“We had some businesses and several families donate the money for it,” she said.

The new equipment is located near the ballpark at the complex for the Hobbton district buildings, which are members of the Sampson County Schools. During the recent “Build Day,” about 50 people of all ages came out to lend a hand.

“It was a wonderful idea and it was something that we needed to do,” Wilkes said. “It brought our community and our family and our school together. It took everybody to go out there that Saturday and set it up.”

Wilkes added that the project is an addition that will benefit third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. Fundraising began at the start of the school year. The project was led by PTO members and Melanie Spell, media specialist for Hobbton Elementary School.

“We have a very supportive PTO,” Wilkes said. “We have a lot of stay-at-home moms that are on that this year. They are always willing to help and go above and beyond what’s expected.”

Children assist with the construction of a new playground at Hobbton Elementary School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Playground_1.jpg Children assist with the construction of a new playground at Hobbton Elementary School. A new playground is established at Hobbton Elementary with the help of volunteers. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Playground_2.jpg A new playground is established at Hobbton Elementary with the help of volunteers. Hobbton Elementary a new playground for students with the help of PTA members. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Playground_3.jpg Hobbton Elementary a new playground for students with the help of PTA members.

PTO, community builds $25K project together

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan @ 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan @ 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.