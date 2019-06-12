Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• June 6 — Lamarrous Matez Pope, 21, of 624 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $4,000; court date is July 22.
• June 7 — Sharon Marie Lloyd, 52, of 503 Lafayette St., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with possession of prescription drugs, violation of a court order and two counts of attendance law violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 27.
• June 9 — Simone Lassiter, 39, of 302 W. Butler Ave., Clinton, was charged with domestic simple assault. No bond set; court date is July 2.
• June 11 — Kelvin G. King, 16, of 10051 Brodgen Road, Princeton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the storage of drugs and wrong way on a one-way street. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 28.
• June 11 — Daryl Myers, 27, of 1663 Hwy. 258, Kinston, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, communicating threats, threatening phone call and second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 10.
Incidents/investigations
• June 6 — Lois Denny of Clinton reported the larceny of assorted jewelry and prescription medications. The jewelry was valued at $7,500.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.