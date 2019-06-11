SCAE presents local scholarships

The Sampson Clinton Association of Educators recognized their scholarship recipients May 7 at a dinner at Pizza Inn. Recognized were Cameron Burley, Union High School; Rylea Tew, Hobbon High School; Brianna Reeves, Clinton High School; Madison Butler, Midway High School; and Jana Hunter, Lakewood High School. -

