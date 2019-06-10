Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• May 31 — Heather Weachter Britt, 36, of 125 Still St., Autryville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor larceny, shoplifting- concealment of goods and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $6,000; court date is June 26.

• May 31 — Johnny Edward Lucas, 48, of 1107 Harmony Church Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 26.

• May 31 — Eric Dewayne Robinson, 26, of 719 Winfrey St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female (domestic). No bond set; court date is June 25.

• May 31 — Kelvin Davis Bell Jr., 22, of 374 Myrtle Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is June 27.

• May 31 — Ruffin Mark Davis, 29, of 1517 Nash Johnson Pond Road, Rose Hill, was charged with driving while impaired, open container in passenger area and improper lane change. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 24.

• June 1 — Zainalabdin Abdulla Alghaithi, 33, of 710 Dunn Road, Roseboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $10,000; court date is June 14.

• June 1 — Lisa Fanfan, 52, of 115 W. Carter St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $200; court date is June 25.

• June 1 — Thornton Ferrell Bethune, 29, of 126 BJ Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 14.

• June 1 — Joseph Clint Conner, 28, of 3170 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane control. Bond set at $15,000; court date is June 14.

• June 1 — Kimberly Dawn Horne, 36, of 30 Wildflower Lane, Clinton, was charged with credit card fraud and identity theft. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 14.

• June 1 — Bertha Ann Williams, 54, of 125 Ellen St., Clinton, was charged with injury to real property and second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 11.

• June 1 — Angela Marie Ann Matthis, 42, of 314 Ferrell St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is June 24.

• June 1 — Jason Paul Terry, 41, of 704 Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise; court date was June 10.

• June 2 — James Garner, 36, of 47 Bumpy Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony probation warrant. Bond set at $25,500; court date is June 26.

• June 2 — Kristen Tew Edwards, 39, of 131 Bushway Lane, Autryville, was charged with shoplifting- concealment of goods. No bond listed; court date is June 24.

• June 2 — Jacob Guzman Lopez, 31, of 108 E. Faison St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, open container in passenger area, no operator’s license and seat belt violation. Bond set at $500; court date is June 24.

• June 2 — Lakesha Faye Parker, 41, of 507 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call. No bond set; court date is June 25.

• June 2 — Elizabeth Hall Lacass, 38, of 441 Murphy Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is July 8.

• June 3 — Elijah James Williams, 29, of 60 Clinton Ave., Garland, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property and trespassing. No bond listed; court date is June 25.

• June 3 — Rickie Lee Jones, 54, of 60 Wedgewood Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,000; court date is July 3.

• June 3 — Gabrielle Faith Smith, 27, of 735 S. Eldridge Road, Newton Grove, was charged with injury to personal property and simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 26.

• June 3 — Lorrie Ann Clark, 46, of 8020 High House Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, obtaining property by false pretense and larceny. Bond set at $15,000; court date is June 6.

• June 3 — Julian Gray Perdue, 46, of 6848 Heffner Road, Rocky Mount, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, larceny after breaking and entering, expired registration, driving while license revoked and failure to comply. Bond set at $7,025; court date is June 12.

• June 3 — Amanda Medelin Isenhour, 37, of 125 Lees Chapel Church Road, Dunn, was charged with trespass of real property. Bond set at $500; court date is June 27.

• June 3 — Ashley Marie Smith, 33, of 31 Bobwhite Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny, child support and failure to appear on a probation violation. Bond set at $11,000; court date is June 12.

• June 3 — Dustin Allan Staton, 26, of 219 Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 10.

• June 3 — Briana Gaster, 24, of 219 Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 10.

• June 4 — Brandy Nicole Jacobs, 32, of 222 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with forgery of instrument, uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 14.

• June 4 — James Lee Staton, 28, of 219 Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is June 24.

• June 5 — Jacob Alan Peedin, 34, of 1605 Seaboard St., Bladenboro, N.C., was charged with aid and abet forgery and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 14.

• June 5 — Jessie Danzig Robinson, 25, of 1505 Lauren Circle, Spring Lake, N.C., was charged with aid and abet larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is July 11.

• June 5 — Jimmy Dale Tew, 57, of 461 Potato House Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 27.

• June 5 — Sarah Elizabeth Griffin, 25, of 54 Hunters Haven Lane, Garland, was charged with injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 25.

• June 5 — Junie Martin Ammons, 39, of 245 Hanson Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is June 13.

• June 5 — Daniel David Smoak, 36, of 851 Packing Plant Road, Smithfield, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 25.

• June 5 — Kimberly Denine Starnes, 49, of 147 Lorraine St., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Bond set at $25,000; court date is June 14.

• June 6 — Heather Dawson Mills, 38, of 14793 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is July 12.

• June 6 — Robert Charles Maloy, 33, of 8045 River Road, Southport, N.C., was charged with stolen property offenses. No bond listed; court date is July 6.

• June 6 — Eric Travon Williams, 19, of 108 Rex Court, Dudley, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and drug equipment violations. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 14.

• June 6 — Michael Brandon Bradshaw, 31, of 396 Eva James Road, Kenansville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and simple assault. Bond set at $50,000; court date was June 7.

• June 6 — Jeremy Lee Jones, 24, of 8517 Apple Ridge Drive, Linden, N.C., was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is June 24.

• June 6 — Nickolas Lamone Cureton, 18, of 121 Patten St., Mount Olive, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance and drug equipment violations. Bond set at $3,000; court date is June 14.

• June 6 — Katherine Stidhum, 22, of 624 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is July 22.

• June 6 — Matthew Dylan Chambers, 18, of 6206 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, resisting public officer, failing to stop for a stop sign/flashing red light, reckless driving to endanger and speeding. Bond set at $6,000; court date is June 14.

• June 6 — Joey Kiger, 36, of 50 Scotty Lane, Garland, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,000; court date is July 1.

• June 7 — Zachary Tanner Thornton, 25, of 30 Ida Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 24.

• June 7 — Michaelangelo Maurice Murphy, 48, of 2435 Harrells Hwy., Garland, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 14.

• June 9 — Jeremy Charles Tew, 27, of 2888 Charles Newland Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 25.

• June 9 — Jesse Franklin Oates, 37, of 880 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, was charged with habitual driving while impaired. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 14.

Incidents/investigations

• June 1 — Donnie Batts of Roseboro reported the theft of an open utility trailer, valued at $10,000.

• June 1 — Victor Jackson of Clinton reported a bag of tools and an air tank taken from his vehicle. Items valued at $550.

• June 1 — Christa Thompson of Clinton reported the theft of a 55-inch TV, an Amazon Kindle Fire, an Xbox One, a laptop and prescription pills, valued at a total of $740. Damage to doors was estimated at $400.

• June 2 — Samantha Bass of Autryville reported the theft of two TVs, an Xbox One with games and accessories and power tools. Items valued at about $1,200.

• June 7 — Jonathan Tew of Clinton reported the theft of a utility trailer, valued at $800.

• June 7 — Salemburg Fire Department was the victim of property damage. Air hoses and wires, valued at $3,800, were damaged.

• June 7 — James Barrett of Harrells reported the theft of two sets of rims, valued at $800.

• June 7 — Mickey Baggett of Godwin reported the larceny of a four-wheeler, valued at $1,500.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

