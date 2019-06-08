Swartz honored for years of dedicated service

Clinton City School honored Jeff Swartz, right, with a reception to celebrate his upcoming retirement. - Johnson - Clinton City Schools honored Dr. Tommy Newton, second from right, with a reception to celebrate his retirement. - Peterson - -

Clinton City Schools’ Jeff Swartz has been instrumental in ensuring children are adequately fed during the summer months through a school feeding program.

Swartz was recently honored during a reception to celebrate his retirement from CCS as the director of child nutrition.

According to Swartz, he began working with Clinton City Schools more than 23 years ago and his last official day with the system is June 30.

“The best thing about my job has been to educate the children on how to try new food items and watch them learn to like them,” Swartz said. “Over the past several years I have seen a big change in child nutrition as we are now focusing on the whole child and not just filling their bellies.”

While working with Clinton City Schools, Swartz has been part of the development and implementation of many nutritional programs that benefit the students of Clinton City Schools.

In February 2017, Swartz notified board members that through the Community Eligibility Program, all students would receive a free lunch.

For the last 20 years, under the leadership of Swartz, Clinton City Schools has been able to provide a free breakfast for all students.

Additionally, under Swartz’s leadership, the nutrition department for Clinton City has been fully self-supporting of a $3 million budget and he works to project all cost savings to students by keeping lunch prices as low as possible.

In an effort to keep those prices low, for the last five years Swartz requested a waiver to not have to raise lunch prices. When determining the waiver grant, Swartz said the state looks at the department’s three month operating balance and the department’s compliance with all state regulations.

As the child nutrition director, Swartz said he has focused on keeping the meals healthy for all students.

Through one of the nutrition programs in the system, Swartz introduced students to different foods — foods they typically don’t get at home. As part of this program, he incorporated health recipes students could make with the foods and taught them the nutritional value of fresh foods versus things purchased in a box or can.

“We are more interested in scratch-made meals instead of processed meals and try to get as many local items as we can,” Swartz said. “Being able to create good life-long eating habits among the students and to have them tell me years later that I remember you, has been really special.”

”Getting to hear ‘you are my lunch room man’ has been one of the most beneficial things to happen to me,” Swartz said. “It is great to have young students hug you when you see them at a store and show me that they have healthy items in their cart after I have finished a class on healthy eating.”

Other Central Office hires

Following the retirement of Terrace Miller in June 2018, Clinton City Schools placed an interim human resource director to fill her position. That position was permanently filled in December when Shelia Peterson came on board as the executive director of human resources.

Peterson previously worked with Sampson County Schools as an assistant principal at Midway High School, a principal at Roseboro-Salemburg Elementary School and the director of middle grades education.

Replacing Swartz will be Sydney Johnson who was an area and family consumer sciences extension agent with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She started May 22 as the director of child nutrition.

Reception celebrates long-serving retirees

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

