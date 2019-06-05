Chamber spotlights City of Clinton

The City of Clinton was spotlighted last week for the Chamber’s last Chamber Spotlight of the season. -

The Chamber was honored to Spotlight the City of Clinton Tuesday, May 28, for the Chamber’s last Member Spotlight of the season. The Chamber follows the school schedule in planning Member Spotlight’s so look for new members to be spotlighted the last Tuesday in August.

The City of Clinton has been a long-time partner of the Chamber. The City makes a huge effort to partner with the Chamber in supporting local businesses and planning events. It is through a strong partnership that together, the City of Clinton and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce are making Sampson County a better place for our citizens to live and do business. Without the effort of all City staff, our county seat of Clinton would not be as safe, clean, well-organized or fun. As a local government agency, the City of Clinton staff consist of over 125 employees that provide a full array of municipal services including: police and fire protection, recreation and parks, planning and zoning services, finance, human resources and public works services including; water, sewer, streets and solid waste. The city’s employees report to the City manager who is appointed by the elected Mayor and City Council. A special thank you to all the city’s staff members and support team.

Every time the Chamber gets to spotlight a member is exciting, but this event was especially exciting because the City of Clinton has been selected as a top finalist for an All-America City Award. The City won this prestigious title in 2007 and is ready to compete other finalists for the title again in Denver, Colorado in June. The All-America City Committee has been working hard for months to apply for this award and is looking forward to their week-long trip coming up soon in hopes of bringing this title home to Clinton.

