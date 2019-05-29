Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• May 26 — Dennys Joel Menjibar, 23, of 1115 Chavez Lane, Seven Springs, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $500; court date is July 12.
• May 27 — Mary Caroline Cleary, 53, of 1012 Raleigh Road, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is June 10.
• May 27 — Paxton Jett Hudson, 19, of 4901 Old Warsaw Road, Turkey, was charged with possession of marijuana. Citation issued. Court date is July 23.
• May 27 — Nathan Alan Rorie, 46, of 608 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. Citation issued; court date is June 24.
• May 28 — Dennis Franklin Naylor, 48, of 1021 The Avenue, Clinton, was charged with false report to police station and misuse of 911. Bond set at $3,500; court date June 24.
• May 28 — Jerry Venegas Palacios, 25, of 5889 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is June 11.
• May 29 — Jay Ersel Carlton, 48, of 633 Boone St., Roseboro, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering and burglary/breaking and entering. Bond set at $20,000; court date is June 14.
• May 29 — Tyler Strickland, 24, of 1975 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with destruction, damage and vandalism of property, intimidation and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 25.
• May 29 — Onte Deangelo Kerr, 27, of 114 Henry Lane, Ivanhoe, was charged with communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 29.
Incidents/investigations
• May 25 — Tammy Royal of Clinton reported a burglary of a engine jack, estimated at $300.
• May 28 — Christopher Edwards of Clinton reported damage to property, estimated at $250.
• May 28 — A breaking and entering was reported on Bonnetsville Road. Reported damage to a window and tools stolen, estimated at $400.
• May 28 — Jessica Jacobs of Faison reported a breaking and entering. Reported stolen were a Playstation 4 and two televisions. Damage to a door reported. Estimated value of stolen goods was $1,250. Estimated damage is $25.
• May 28 — Kristen Brewington of Faison reported an attempted breaking and entering. Estimated damage is $50.
• May 28 — Brittany Parker of Clinton reported the larceny of a grill, estimated at $100.
• May 28 — Marcella Bonner of Salemburg reported damage and vandalism, estimated at $700.
• May 28 — Shayla Mungo of Faison reported damage and vandalism, estimated at $300.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.