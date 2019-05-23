Garland suspends police operations for one year

Murphy - Matthews -

GARLAND — After having a police department for a few years, town leaders are now suspending operations for a year due to budget concerns. The town’s mayor said spending $90,000 for the department in 2019-20 would be “fiscal irresponsibility.”

The decision was made by the Garland Board of Commissioners during a presentation for the proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2019-2020. Mayor Winifred Murphy announced a press release Thursday about the matter. The proposed budget for revenue and expenditures is more than $889,000, with the police department requesting $90,000.

Commissioner Eddie Bronson Jr. made the motion and it was seconded by S.J. Smith. The vote followed with Bronson, Smith and Commissioner Mary Brown in favor of closing the police department for one year. Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown voted against it.

In early April, commissioners began analyzing revenue, expenditures, and services for the budget planning process. Murphy expressed how the board wanted to increase funding for paving miles of dirt streets, restoring or renovating town-owned buildings and recreational services. She added that the town wants to be competitive for grant opportunities, attract new businesses, and preserve critical infrastructure needs such as water, sewer, and roads.

“The town board recognizes that safety is paramount,” Murphy stated in a news release. “Whether it be excessive speeding on heavily-traveled US 701, traffic violations, robberies, breaking and entering, drugs, or other criminal activity — we need a safe town.”

Before the reorganization of the police department in July 2017, Garland received coverage by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, but Garland commissioners ended a contract in 2016 after the sheriff’s department requested more funding. Chief Ron Matthews was selected with the help of a consultant.

In the news release, Murphy said the town was “covered effectively and efficiently” from July 2016 through June 2017 by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office only. She added that municipal residents are paying 82 cents per $100 valuation for property taxes to Sampson County. The town’s taxes are also the highest at 72 cents per $100 valuation, which brings the combined total to $1.54 per valuation.

“Sheriff Jimmy Thornton has assured us that his deputies will continue to respond when needed and deputies will be scheduled for increased patrol within the Town of Garland,” Murphy said. “The North Carolina Highway Patrol has also assured me that they will be more visible and actively engaged in slowing down traffic on states roads (701 and 411).”

Murphy also stressed that the board did not make the decision “without deep consideration on both the positive and negative impact to citizens, businesses, and the town.”

“Deputies will respond to all 911 calls and will randomly patrol Garland to include days, nights and weekends,” Murphy said. “Without the Garland Police Department’s protection, the citizens of Garland will stop paying for a duplication of services. The $90,000 proposed budget for the Garland Police Department can now be used to meet the underfunded areas in Garland’s budget such as streets, buildings and citizen services.”

During the budget session, commissioners analyzed financial data and according to reports, the police department represents $42 per hour in services.

“To continue operating this department at this time would be a display of fiscal irresponsibility by our board and grave mismanagement of taxpayer dollars,” Murphy said. “During the suspension of the Garland Police Department, the board will continue to analyze and research how to make our police department cost effective prior to reactivation. At this time, it is the board’s vision to make sure our citizens dollars are appropriately allocated to provide increased citizen services and to make Garland a much more vibrant and engaging place that residents, visitors, and businesses will want to stay, play and shop. All police equipment and inventory will remain intact at this time.”

The suspension date has not been selected at this time in order for the town to prepare for the change.

A public hearing for the proposed budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Town Hall, 190 S. Church Ave., Garland.

“We thank Chief Ronald Matthews for his services during the two years of operation and appreciate Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol for assisting Garland in providing our safety needs,” Murphy said. “We also thank all citizens for providing your input on town-related matters, for your support and for entrusting the board to make comprehensive decisions based on citizen input, analysis of data, research, discussion and ensuring accountability for the town and to all citizens.”

Town officials are welcoming input through email at [email protected] or they may contact Murphy at 910-627-1692 or by email at [email protected]

Budget concerns cited in board’s decision

