Arts Council to feature artwork

The Sampson Arts Council will be displaying the work of Heather B. Williams May 23-July 11. This collection, featuring oil, acrylic and collage, will kick off with an artist reception Thursday, May 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Victor R. Small House.