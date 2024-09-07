How do you thank and praise the Lord? Singing and praising our heavenly Father is a wise and

wonderful thing to do. There is no need for perfection in song, praise, or dance to the God who

created and gives us chance after chance to make Him our first love with all that we are…then

Father, Son, and Spirit will be close in our hearts…not shut out – afar!

Singing songs to our Savior that we know by heart, sharing songs more difficult with beautiful

harmony in four parts, or making up our own sweet tunes that send a sweet fragrance to

Heaven above that tells the Master of our unfailing love. So, how do you sing and praise Thee?

Whether we are in tune or bellowing our best refrains with little rhythm or rhyme, songs and

praise in honor of Thee are precious and divine.

What are your favorite songs to sing, your special prayers shared at mealtime, workplace,

church, at weddings, funerals, family gatherings, athletic events, driving to work, at doctor

appointments, in rest homes with people in need of joyful singing that in their ears will keep

ringing – long after you are gone, or by your bedside when day is done and the songs, praises,

and prayers you shared throughout your day are still ringing from here to Heaven with blessings

for many a one. May the two songs shared in this story cause you to sing and praise as they

have done for me. Making up my own tune, dancing around my den, while shouting and

singing in sweet accord have brought me (and can bring you) much closer to HIM!

“This is my song, O God of all the nations. A song of peace for lands afar and mine. This is my

home, the country where my heart is. Here are my hopes, my dreams, my holy shrine; but other

hearts in other lands are beating with hopes and dreams as true and high as mine.

My country’s skies are bluer than the oceans and sunlight beams on cloverleaf and pine; but

other lands have sunlight too, and clover, and skies are everywhere as blue as mine. But others’

hearts in other lands are beating a song of peace for their land and for mine.

This is my prayer, O Lord of all earth’s kingdoms: Thy kingdom come; on earth thy will be done.

Let Christ be lifted up ‘till all shall serve him. And hearts united learn to live as one. O hear my

prayer, thou God of all the nations. Myself I give Thee; let thy will be done”!

“Jesus loves me this I know, for the Bible tells me so. Little ones to Him belong – they are weak

but He is strong. Yes, JESUS LOVE ME, Yes, JESUS LOVES YOU, Yes, JESUS longs for us to

sing His songs and Praise Him strong…for the Bible tells us so”!

My prayer is that this story will resonate in the hearts of people far and near. Let us make things

right with Thee, not live in fear, love God with all that we are, love one another too, sing and

praise Him for all to hear with hearts in sync and full of cheer for it won’t be long before Jesus

comes and raptures us HOME