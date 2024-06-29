Last week’s story about a precious young lad who prompted many conversations about not listening, truly listening, to things being said that make a difference in our lives. Eli tried to get my attention (when a guest speaker shared his desire to have a local handicapped golf tournament) When the speaker left and our group work resumed, Eli stood by my side with a sad face and a $5 bill! He felt led to give it to our speaker. Hugging Eli with tears flowing, I asked why he didn’t give it to our guest speaker before he left.

Eli responded, “Mrs. Becky, I tried to but you wouldn’t listen’!

Eli’s words of truth resonated deep inside my heart – bringing attention to the lesson Mary taught while sitting at Jesus’ feet and listening intently to what He had to say. She, too, was misunderstood by a sister focused on getting the job done. Our world is filled with deadlines, duties, doctrines, and demands that dictate work loads with over extended schedules. This Martha mentality consumes and carves away time to commune with Christ and His children, to enjoy life without worrying about what is waiting to be done, and most of all to listen to our Lord and loved ones intently!

My bear hug kept Eli captive as I thanked God for using His little kids to keep His big kids in check. Memories from 1970 when Tim, Cameron (4 months old) and I moved from Sumter, S.C. to Clinton and joined First Baptist Church. I thought of Mr. Jones, our pastor, who took time to mentor Tim as a young Christian in a new church. Pastor Jones took Tim ‘under his wing’ to train him and even gave Tim a beautiful brown Bible with a handwritten note and signature that encouraged my husband in his walk with the Lord.

Pastor Bill Jones became a dear friend and brother in Christ to Tim. He preached sermons of truth and passion while stressing the importance of living closely connected to Christ and being prepared to meet Jesus — morning, night, or noon! Every Sunday, he asked a very important question with great emphasis throughout his sermons meant for all His sheep present and those listening on the radio to hear and ponder!

“Are you listening, are you sure you’re listening”?

God tugged my heartstrings to make things right with Eli after one of Preacher Jones’ passionate, toe-stomping sermons about ‘taking time to listen and hearing from the Lord’!

As students entered The Learning Station, I called Eli to my desk and took his hands in mine, kissed him on the forehead, and shared a message that brought joy to my heart and his. “Eli, I want you to know how proud I am of you and your generous, kind heart! I am sorry I was not listening when you tried to get my attention, but am so thankful that you did not give up in your quest to help a young man with a mission. Your Good Samaritan ways and earnest words of truth have cause me to embrace a lesson that God keeps re-teaching…’

There is a time for everything – a time to work and a time to rest – a time to talk and a time to LISTEN — a time to go, go, go and a time to ‘Be still and know that He is God’, a time to take care of the duties of life and loved ones, and a time to sit down, listen, and enjoy the good family and life He has given.”

Eli glared at me with a sheepish grin, “But, Ms. Becky, I do not understand why you are crying”?

The moral of this story can help people enjoy life and stay connected to Christ. As His Big sheep, we will not always understand things happening in our world, will often be misunderstood, should work and play with time restraints, real joy, and thankful hearts, take time for God and love Him first white always listening as the Holy Spirit speaks to our hearts, give generously, live connected to The Vine, love big, keep God the center of all we do, and come to Him as little children eager to listen, learn, love, and look to Him for strength to finish our work here well… with child like hearts and helping hands.

“Yes, God…we are sure we’re listening!”

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.