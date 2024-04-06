Do you believe being a serious Christian is all about the heart? God’s Word teaches it; His Son Jesus lived it for 33 years on earth. So, ‘for such a time as this’ living in our mixed up — messed up world, we should strive to be serious Christians with passion, purpose, and praise for our heavenly Father who loves us this we know — for the Bible tells us so. The Master of the sea, our Creator, Savior, Holy Spirit — Best Friend is with us wherever we go!

Nehemiah 9 relates how love shows up in our hearts and homes when we are serious about loving and honoring God first. The message in Nehemiah 37 declares that putting the Lord first and glorifying Christ makes us strong witnesses. When we get caught up in the web of sinful living and ‘gray areas’ … Satan strikes slowly but surely. His goal: silencing all Christians!

Weariness stirs oh so strong, but serious Christians stand up for what is right and steer clear of what is wrong! Knowing and living by God’s Word enables serious Christians to stand strong … even in turbulent times when what is right seems wrong and what is wrong seems right!

II Chronicles 16:9 reminds us to, “Make God the cornerstone of your heart and home”!

Ephesians 3:16 says, “Be anchored in God’s love”!

Phillippians 4:8 teaches, “…brothers, whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent, or praiseworthy – think on these things…and the God of peace will be with you.”

Loving the Lord first — with all your heart — and your neighbor as yourself remain top priority in God’s eyes! What about yours and mine? Have our hearts been calloused by troubles and time? Do we seldom or daily check in with the Great Physician to keep our hearts in sync with Him as faith, hope, joy, peace, kindness, humility, and love flow within?

Ponder the seriousness of living closely connected to Christ with peace and joy or living lukewarm with little connection but lots of confusion and conflict? Are we wonderfully or wearily witnessing for Christ? Do others see Jesus in you, in me? Are we serious Christians sharing His love softly and tenderly or apathetic Christians serving sporadically?

Pause to ponder! Where can serious Christians be found … running away from or running to God? Being still with a computer in my lap and tears flowing ‘for such a time as this’, I ponder the plight of Lot. His family was fleeing sin infested Sodom and Gomorrah with instructions not to look back but to keep pressing forward. Finding serious Christians in their homeland seemed impossible. Thoughts of our beloved America the Beautiful sinking in sin — from sea to shining sea — stirs strong What is happening in our home sweet home where evil roams? Satan seeks to destroy everything but praise God for serious Christians standing on the promises of Christ our King — letting His praises ring — and sharing love and joy as we sing and honor God as David did … with everything!

Now is the time for all Christians to RISE UP and shine lovingly for all the world to see our serious witness and deep rooted LOVE for THEE! The shot heard around the world set the stage for America to become one nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all. Praise be to God for all the world to see!

Let our love for the Lord flow as we witness wholeheartedly wherever we go, stand up for Jesus who died on Calvary for our sins, stay strong as serious Christians while evil taunts within, and be spirit filled, strong willed soldiers of the cross standing up and serving HIM!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.