Over the years, we have presented numerous articles emphasizing the need to follow the inspired word of God as found in the Bible. We have emphasized the New Testament as the portion of scripture that is the instruction manual for Christianity. Over and over, we have warned against following some other source of authority than that which God has authorized. The bible warns us, from the Old Testament to the New that we do not have authority to change anything that God has said. Moses wrote, “Ye shall not add unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish ought from it, that ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you” (Deut. 4:2). Near the middle of the Bible, we find the wise man, Solomon saying, “Add thou not unto his words, lest he reprove thee, and thou be found a liar” (Proverbs 30:6). In slightly different words, but carrying the same warning, we find Paul writing, “I marvel that ye are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel: Which is not another; but there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ. But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed” (Gal. 1:6-9), In almost the last words written in the New Testament, inspiration write, “For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book” (Rev. 22:18-19). It is safe to say, if one believes the Bible, they must believe that God does not allow the changing of His word in any way.

This brings us to an area of Bible doctrine that many fail to see and abide by. Paul said that all that we do in word or deed, is to be done in the name of the Lord (Col. 3:17). This means, that which is authorized by the Lord, since all power, or authority was given to Him (Matt. 28:18). This probably just sounds reasonable to most of us. But, the application of this may be more difficult than one thinks. In essence the above statement says that we must have a “thus saith the Lord” for all that we say and do in the realm of Christianity. This opens the door for many who teach or practice something not authorized to say, “God did not say not to” do this or that.

When God tells us what to do, He does not have to tell us what not to do. The silence of the scriptures does not authorize us to add whatever we wish. A long-used illustration that I have used is that a man standing on a step ladder working on a light tells his helper to hand him a flat-head screwdriver. He does not have to say, don’t hand be a hammer, don’t hand me pliers, don’t hand be a Philips screwdriver, etc. If he had been so generic as to say “hand me a tool”, the helper would have been authorized to hand him any tool he wanted to, but when he specified one, that ruled out all others. In the Old Testament, the priests all came from the tribe of Levi. The Hebrew writer, speaking of the Lord said, “For it is evident that our Lord sprang out of Juda; of which tribe Moses spake nothing concerning priesthood” (Heb. 7:14). When God commanded Noah to build the ark, he specified “gopher wood” (Gen. 6:14). If Noah had built it out of oak and said, “you didn’t tell me not to build it out of oak”, it would not have floated.

Now, let us make a brief application for the church of the Bible. Jesus authorized unleavened bread and fruit of the vine as the elements used in the taking of the Lord’s supper (Matt. 26:26-28). He did not say don’t use Pepsi and sausage biscuits. He didn’t have to, he named that which was authorized. We learn from apostolic example that the church was to partake of the Lord’s supper on the first day of the week (Acts 20:7). Some today take it on some other day, days which are not authorized. God specified that we sing in our worship, “Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord” (Eph. 5:19). Many add forms of music other than singing, for which there is no authority in God’s word.

But, he didn’t say not to make music with a guitar, drums, organ or other mechanical instruments. He didn’t have to, He specified what He wanted done. If He had said generically, make music, any and all kinds of music would have been authorized, but He didn’t.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].