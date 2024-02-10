In the 1936 short story by Vincent Benet, The Devil and Daniel Webster, the farmer sold his soul to the devil for seven years of prosperity. It was Daniel Webster’s job to beat the devil in court to free the farmer from his deal. The story was of course, fiction, and most of us would adamantly deny that we would be so foolish as to sell or trade our soul for anything, yet the fact is, many are doing that very thing at this very time. Jesus asked the questions, “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Matt. 16:26). The first of these questions is rhetorical, obviously, for man is the grand loser if he loses his eternal soul. However, the second question is indeed a valid question, for many do indeed make such a decision. Admittedly, most who make the decision to exchange their soul for something else, do so without recognizing that they are doing it.

The apostle Paul wrote, “Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry” (Col. 3:5). Jesus said, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matt. 6:33). Anything that one allows to take priority over serving the Lord is that which one has exchanged his or her soul for. Consider a few Bible examples of things which souls were exchanged for. The first couple on earth exchanged their souls for a piece of forbidden fruit when they had a whole garden full of legitimate fruit at their disposal (Gen. 3:1-6). Achan traded his soul and his life for a Babylonian garment and some silver and gold which he had to keep hid rather than be able to use it (Josh. 7:20-21). David, a man after God’s own heart, (I Sam. 13:14; Acts 13:22), exchanged his soul for a night in bed with another man’s wife, when he had other wives and as king could have others that were not married (II Sam. 11:1-5). Judas gave his soul and betrayed the Lord himself, who had called him to be one of his chosen apostle for a mere thirty pieces of silver (Matt. 26:15).

Now, let us turn our attention to some very real bad deals that many make today. Paul said that, “…the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows” (I Tim. 6:10). Notice Paul did not say that money was the root of all evil, but that the love of money was. We are told that we are to work for a living and provide for ourselves (Eph. 4:28; II Thess. 3:10). However, when we put the making of money ahead of being obedient to God, we have exchanged our souls for mere money. “Have to work” is used all to often as an excuse for not faithfully serving God. That excuse will not be accepted by the Lord on judgment day.

Many offer up their souls to Satan in return for the lust of the flesh. Moses is praised for refusal to sell his soul for such. The scriptures say of him, “By faith Moses, when he was come to years, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter; Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season;” (Heb. 11:24-25). Lust of the flesh has always drawn people away from God, but in this present age with so many of our young embracing homosexuality and multiple sex partners, not to mention the booze and the drugs passed around like they were breath mints, multitudes are trading their souls for these lusts of the flesh. James wrote, “But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death” (James 1:14-15). When one chooses the lust of the flesh over the Lord, they have made a bad deal (I John 2:15-17).

Believe it or not, even tradition is sometimes used as a bargaining chip and a soul is traded away in order to hold on to a long-held tradition. Many hold on to a traditional religion only because that is the way they were raised, not because they find it to be in accordance with God’s word. Just think, if Saul of Tarsus had held on to the family religion (Phil. 3:5), he would never have become a Christian, never become the apostle that he was and never be able to say, “For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteousness judge, shall give me at that day…” (II Tim. 4:6-8).

There is nothing nor no one on the face of the earth that is worth the loss of one’s eternal soul. Please don’t trade yours away.

