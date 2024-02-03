Recently, I shared a story about things happening in our world with a central theme being: “is the best yet ahead”? Wars across our land being waged by the wiles of the devil include: lawlessness, terrorism, and anti-Semitism. There is even a war over God’s covenant with the earth. The enemy knows that the Lord’s fullness of purpose will be done in the earth, so his evil tactics are on high alert for destruction of God’s Word and way. With this war raging across our land, the devil thinks his plan will destroy ‘we the people’ who should stand up for what is right and good claiming: “With God — yes, we can protect and preserve Christian love and liberty for all the world to see – how great is our God. Let us seek ways to witness wherever we can, standing up for Jesus — praying together … hand in hand!

Psalm 20 brings light to the evil war and answers the question…if the best ahead?

“May the Lord answer you in the day of trouble; may the name of the God of Jacob defend you; may He send you help from the sanctuary, and strengthen you out of Zion; may He remember all your offerings, and accept your burnt sacrifice, grant you according to your heart’s desire, and fulfill all your purpose. We will celebrate your salvation, and in the name of our God set up banners. May the Lord fulfill all your petitions …”

What will happen when Christians’ hands seem to be tied and sinful living rapidly on the rise?

What is there to do when living in a time ‘like the days of Noah’ with lawlessness, hate groups, falling away of Christians, spread of lawlessness and wars, and complacency creeping across America like a vine of vicious poison that encourages His children detached from the Vine to whimper and whine? We Can Pray.

A Prayer Focus for America and the Body of Christ is shared in a book by Chuck Price that encourages Christians to stand up for what’s right and all people to get on board with the Lord and make things right in their lives. As you read the ten prayer points for ‘we the people of the United States of America” (and all over God’s creation) to help focus us in the days ahead,

A Prayer Focus for America and the Body of Christ

1. “Pray for God’s power to be seen across the world and His children to enter into a transition of power.

2. Pray for the restoration of the war mantle to the body of Christ. Pray we won’t grow complacent and stale in a time of war.

3. Pray for supernatural help for the body of Christ to stand in our proper boundaries.

4. Pray for a supernatural linking and binding between the generations. (Watch The Jesus Revolution)

5. Pray that the plowman will overtake the reaper and move us from harvest to harvest. Amos 9

6. Pray that terms of plowmen will be connected together. No one is strong enough to plow alone!

7. Pray that humility will sweep powerfully through the Body of Christ. We must humble ourselves and have MANY humility meetings in the days ahead.

8. Pray for the church to increase in mercy toward the Jews. Look and see, eventually, the wall of ethnicity to break down.

9. Pray for pastors. Expect God to do a new thing with shepherds of His sheep and reorder the body of Christ with apostles first, then prophets, with pastors next.

10. Pray for confidence that brings a boldness which in His perfect timing will result in AWAKENING! The mighty move, another Jesus Revolution like unto what happened at Pirate’s Cove in Corona Del Mar in California in 1969 and early seventies, of GOD can happen if we pray! Remember with God at the helm, Jesus in hearts, and the Holy Spirit guiding…there is no limit to what God can do. Let us embrace His Word and way…looking for the Best to Be Ahead as we continue to PRAY!

Now is the time to PRAY and stay connected to THE VINE … refusing to turn loose while glorifying God and standing up for truth! Time is ticking closer and closer to the end with an urgency for prayer filled living and loyal love for Jesus to begin. Rise Up in Prayer to witness in love and truth for HIM. Let us keep praying to Thee, knowing the Best is Yet to Be!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.