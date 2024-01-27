Do you consider yourself a warrior strong in Christian ways and faithful prayer or a skeptic stuck in fearful complacency with worldly ways and wickedness stealing your relationship with the Lord and wearing you down? Every day we make choices that close doors to despair and disappointments or open doors to dignity and divine direction? What choices are you making in your heart and mind as ‘woe am I’ combats ‘blessed am I’ living and loving? Do your actions and attitudes war against the good life God has given or gratefully embrace each day with joyful expectancy of what can be when we put our faith and trust in Thee!

The battle rages within our hearts and heads with little trust in what we hear being said! Crushing confrontations at home and abroad rage with lives lost and lands burned. God created us to love Him first, love one another, live peaceably and purposely, honor His Word – Jesus’ way, and follow the Holy Spirit’s lead while sailing through life with Him at the helm. God did not design us to destroy Christian principles and practices that bring destruction and lead to a place where fires forever burn.

Our heavenly Father created us to enjoy our days and nights here closely connected to Him with the fruit of the Spirit growing within! Then, when our work is done, we will enter the pearly gates and spend eternity with Him. Sadly, we see the devil’s ploy playing out before our eyes as the evil one seeks to steal, kill, and destroy while lurking among us in disguise. The war continues as the enemy tempts and taunts at every turn? Will we stand up joyfully for Jesus who loves us this we know – with blessed assurance Heaven’s where we will go? Or … will we sadly succumb to sinful living until the end, delighting the devil who welcomes his followers to Hell where an eternity of gloom, despair, separation from the Lord and loved ones who followed Him, and endless burning in pits of fire that Satan fuels will begin … and never end!

So, for all of us — God’s children — what is our answer to Him? Will we stand on solid ground accused of loving God with all our hearts, souls, and minds and having a close relationship with Thee that opens the door to heaven for you and me? Or… will we stand on shaky ground accused of unforgiveness, unfaithfulness, disbelief in Thee, living life out loud in sin with focus on ‘ me, me, me … not THEE?

Is peace possible or paralyzed by sin and lukewarm living? It is possible to have peace in the middle of storms! How? The Bible says to trust, believe, pray, keep our minds focused on the good things of God Who gives life eternal in Heaven, peace, and promises He does keep!

Or is peace not to be found as wars rage within and hatred for what is right and good in God’s sight slips into our hearts as from God’s Word and ways … we sadly depart? Do we allow the enemy to defeat with taunts and tricks Satan uses to trap, tear up, and take away our hope of Heaven and sweet sleep. As battles continue to rage within, our world quickly sinks in sin! Any day now the good life we have enjoyed on earth could end. Are you still battling with giving your heart to HIM … the One God did send, Who walked on water, taught about love for God, one another, and being prepared for when – in the twinkling of an eye — our time here could end and life eternal where God is or where Satan is forever and ever and ever begins?

What is your answer to HIM? Please don’t delay dear friends. Let us trim our wicks, fill our lamps with faithful fuel, make our hearts right for our Father to see, live out loud in honor, love, and glory … that will shine for Thee now and for ETERNITY!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.