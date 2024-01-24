On Sunday, January 28, at 10 a.m. regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, Pastor, Thira Peterson, will bring forth the message. Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson. Prayer, singing, testimony and the word of God. All are welcome. 79 Lessie Land, Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 10:30 a.m., regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant, will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m., St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, Elder Patrick D. Cooper will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir.(Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, the Rev. Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C., will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service.Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m., Union Grove Church of Christ, 716 Lisbon St., Clinton, N. C. Presents: Missionaries On A Mission Red and White Program. The guest speaker: Is Dr. Katrina Boykin. The musical guest: Hines Chapel Male Chorus of Warsaw, N.C. FMI, call Mother Joann Howard at 910-990-1880. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., Sampson County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will have a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service, held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Ministries, Clinton, N.C. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center Church, Clinton, N.C. will have a Women’s Forum. The guest messenger will be Minister Evangelist Vicki Teachey from New Jackson Tabernacle FBH Church, Mt. Olive, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 14, at 3 p.m., Divine Presence Worship Center Church, will celebrate Pastor Tanisha Boykin’s 2nd Church and Pastoral Anniversary. Presider: Prophetess Sitiva Warren; Psalmist: Minister Leroy Butler from Jacksonville, N.C.; and Guest Minister: Apostle Joel Cooper from Safe and Secure Apostolic Holy Temple, Fayetteville, N.C. Guest musical group: Harrison Family from Leland, N.C.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected].