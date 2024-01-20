Matthew 25:43 (KJV): “I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.”

Being ready to visit and serve in any capacity in a penal institution is an extraordinary calling, whether it be a correctional officer or any other capacity. My wife, Patricia, was employed as a registered nurse in a state maximum security prison for ten years before retirement. She had previously worked in and supervised most areas of nursing. Working in the prison was her most personally rewarding employment.

It takes a unique mindset or dedication to enter any jail or prison for any reason. Those willing to be involved in a prison ministry are of a special calling. What is involved, and how are successes achieved? What may work well in a regular church congregation may not work in a penal institution. Prison ministers must first identify what is needed. First, building confidence and association with the Corrections Staff is most important. These employees serving in youth detention centers, prisons, and jails are often overlooked.

Prison ministry does not offer the comfort zones of a church pulpit or a Sunday school class. Not everyone is called for this ministry. Most often, former redeemed criminals who have found Jesus and salvation are most suited. They can relate to those inmates in attendance.

Careful planning for prison ministry is an absolute must. To begin with, the worst any church can do is assume that its particular agenda will succeed in a penal institution. Prison ministry requires cross-cultural training; however, penal institutions do not focus on anything beyond safety concerns.

Women in prison, in jail, and on parole present particular challenges to prison ministers over those who only minister to churchgoers and Sunday school classes on Sunday mornings. Many of these women have histories of health problems, abuse, trauma, parenthood, poverty, housing, and financial support after they are released.

Anyone considering prison ministry should consider if they understand the culture and systems and if assumptions and judgments have been made beforehand. It is important to pray before entering the prison and ask for power from the Holy Spirit to avoid imposing personal agendas.

Have I confessed my sins to God and others? Have I asked for forgiveness and am ready to allow God to remove my imperfections? Do I turn my problems loose and let God be in control? Do I have the capability to love all inmates unconditionally, disregarding their crimes? Am I capable of staying away from asking inmates about their particular crimes? Do I have the ability to minister to the worst of inmates as I would members of the local church? Do I have the ability to look any inmate in the eye and honestly smile at them? Do I have the ability to listen to the inmate as the most important person present? Am I agreeable to allow the inmate to pray for me? Can I love the inmate through God’s love for me? In what ways am I not prepared for prison ministry?

Be cautious about what will be brought into the prison—items such as crosses, religious materials, books, arts and crafts. A prison ministry leader must be a spiritual leadership role model for everyone. Prison ministry teams must be of one accord. Dysfunctional teams can destroy their mission. Always avoid judging the inmates.

Matthew 7:1-3 (KJV), “Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again. And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?”

Always focus on how you would treat Jesus if he stood before you. Be willing to treat the inmates you minister to in the same way. Rely heavily on the Holy Spirit for guidance.

There is one keyword that most inmates have never experienced. That should be the most important word of a prison ministry. That word is LOVE.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.