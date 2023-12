On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, Pastor, Thira Peterson, will bring forth the message. Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. All are welcome. 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 10:30 a.m., New Life Outreach Ministries International Church, will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious, will bring forth the message. At 1:30 p.m. Christmas dinner will be served following morning service. On Monday, Dec. 25, at 6 p.m. a Christmas play will be presented. On Friday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. celebrate Christmas with the youth. On Sunday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. The church choir will render the music. Everyone is invited to join us. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, the Rev. Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Rd. Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmithwill bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 11 am., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church) Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend the service) Location: 75 Hanson Rd. (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 a.m., The New Year’s Eve celebration will be held at Moses Chapel Disciples of Christ Church, Faison, N.C. On Monday, Jan. 1-5 at 7 p.m. nightly. Revival will be held at Moses Chapel Disciples of Christ. The messengers will be the ministers of Mose Chapel. The host pastor, Elder Edward McDoe. (Face Masks are required).

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected].