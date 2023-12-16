Isaiah 7:14 (KJV): “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.”

The Advent Wreath has been a prominent Christmas fixture in our home for many years. Weekly, Patricia and I light the candles representing the Advent of Christ’s birth and read the appropriate Scriptures.

The Advent Wreath, also known as the Advent Crown, is a Christian tradition that symbolizes the fourweeks before the birth of Christ. The Advent Wreath was initially a Lutheran practice; however, manyother denominations are observing it now. The purpose of the Advent Wreath was to focus on Christmas rather than Advent.

Research indicates that Johann Hinrich Wichern (1808-1881), a Luthern Pastor in Germany, inspired the Advent Wreath. He pioneered urban mission work for low-income people and invented the modern Advent Wreath. The Advent Wreath, or Crown, is a circular evergreen wreath with four candles, three purple candles, and one pink candle in each corner, sometimes with a white candle in the center. What do the Advent Wreath and candles represent? “Advent” was adopted from the Latin adventus; coming; arrival.”

Advent begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas Day or the Sunday closest to November 30 and lasts through Christmas Eve or December 24. Each week of Advent, a particular candle is lit. Each candle stands for one thousand years to a total of 4,000 years, from Adam and Eve until the birth of Jesus Christ.

On the first Sunday of Advent, a purple candle is lit. This candle is called the “Prophecy Candle” and is to bring attention to the prophets, especially Isaiah, who prophesized the birth of Christ. Isaiah 7:14 (KJV): “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” This candle represents hope or expectation of the coming of the Messiah.

On the second Sunday of Advent, a second purple candle is lit. This candle is called the “Bethlehem Candle.” This candle represents love, symbolizing Christ’s manger. Luke 2:12 (KJV) “And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”

The pink or rose-colored “Shepherds Candle” is lit on the third Sunday of Advent and represents joy. Luke 2:8-11 KJV)” And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.”

The fourth and last purple candle is lit on the fourth Sunday. This candle is called the “Angels Candle” and represents peace on earth. Luke 2:13-14 (KJV): “And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

The fifth and white candle is lit on Christmas Eve. This candle is called the “Christ Candle,” representing the birth of Jesus Christ. The color white represents purity. Christ the Savior is sinless, spotless, and pure. Those who receive Jesus are washed of their sins and made whiter than snow. Isaiah 1:18 (KJV):” Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”

Celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ by making an Advent Wreath in your home a part of your Christmas is an excellent way to make His birth the center of your Christmas. The Advent Wreath is also a perfect way to teach young children the true meaning of Christmas.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.