On Friday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m., The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags. All volunteers at 10 a.m. Drive- thru at the Friendly Community Center. 75 Hanson Rd. Clinton, N.C. FMI, contact Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church Ministries, 412 Johnson St., Roseboro, N.C. will celebrate 20 years of “Women On The Move.” Theme: Love God through the Struggle. The guest messenger will be Pastor, Dr. Hattie Lofton of Hosanna Disciples of Christ. Four Oaks, N.C. Music rendered by the church choir. Host pastor: The Rev. Dr. John Oliver.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11:30 a.m., The Ark Ministries 1&2 will be at the Friendly Community Center. Pastor Frank Edward of Goldsboro, N.C. will bring forth the message. Come out and hear a great man of God. Everyone is invited.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 9:45 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center will have regular morning service, Pastor, the Rev. Tanisha Boykin will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome to join us. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, Pastor, Thira Peterson, will bring forth the message. Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. All are welcome. 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m., St. Jude United Holy Church will have regular morning service. The pastor, Elder Patrick D. Cooper will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m., Union Chapel AME Zion Church, during morning service there will be a Christening/Dedication of infants and children, all are welcome. At 3 p.m. Union Chapel will have Lay Day Service. Mr. H.l. Jessup will be the Lay speaker. The host pastor, The Rev. Johnnie B. Murphy, and the congregation welcome you. Location: 8465 Garland Hwy.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 243 N. Church St., Kenansville, N.C. will honor Pastor Cornelius and First Lady Moore’s 14th Pastoral Anniversary during the morning service. Everyone is welcome to join us for morning worship. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant, will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, the Rev. Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the messenger. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C., will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road, Friendly Community Center, Clinton. FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, at 7 p.m., House of Prayer will have a service every Sunday night. The guest messenger will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Location: 235 Juniper Rd. Faison, N.C. FMI, call 910-590-7176. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m., Pastor Aide’s service will be held at Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro, N.C. The guest speaker will be Assistant Pastor La Male Williams of Miracle Temple Holy Church of God Inc. Selma, N.C. Host Pastor: Bishop Andrew Thomas. Face masks are required.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected].