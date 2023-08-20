Are we standing on the promises of Christ our King, letting His praises ring, and powerfully praying about everything? Satan is running rampant across our land hoping to destroy faith, hope, love, kindness, longsuffering, patience, peace, prayer and all that is good…if he can.

To let our love, light, and longing for victory in Jesus shine across our land, we must embrace the first word Paul said to do: STAND!

God’s Word tells us to stand on the truth of what JESUS has already done. Our Savior died for our sins. So, defeating the devil is Jesus’ part. Standing firm in prayer is our part. Are we standing firm in powerful prayer that keeps us connected to Christ and seeing miracles among us? Standing firm means we refuse to give into the devil’s temptations and will not give up on God’s plans for our lives – what He seeks to do in and through us! Are we standing firm or sitting it out on the sidelines … complacently?

God sees our stand for Him and loves the joy of walking, talking, and staying closely connected as we grow up for Him with a glowing faith within. Our heavenly Father also sees when we shiver in fear, shun praying and spending time with Him, fall prey to sin, shutting God out instead of welcoming Him in! He is sad when we do not stand strong in prayer! Paul wrote many messages to the Ephesians that helped them ‘stand strong’!

He said, “be strong in the Lord,” “stand against the wiles,” “Withstand in the evil day”, “Having done all, to stand; stand therefore” Ephesians 6: 10-18

In James 4:7, we read of strong encouragement to stand. “Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.” (The word “Resist” in Greek means “Stand Firm”) We can stand firm when we put our trust in God! We must make up our minds and hearts to “Just Do It”!

Peter said in 1 Peter 5: 8-9: Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Resist him, steadfast in the faith”.

It’s worth embracing these verses and exercising the power of prayer to help us stand up for Jesus as soldiers of the cross! In Christ, we have power, but it’s not of our own making. Our power is the power of Christ in us!

Yes, we can resist and stand strong ‘for such a time as this’ when the devil is doing everything he can to persuade people to sink in sin and cause America the Beautiful to fall from within! What can we do? We can Pray! May we, the people of the United States of America, seek the Lord, stand firm in faith, and show the enemy that God is our Anchor to whom we will cling!

Oh, the joy of glorifying God and standing on the promises of Christ our King, lifting up our voices to shout and sing, doing as King David did: praise the Lord in everything! Then, across the land, love, liberty, and victory in Jesus will loudly ring!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.