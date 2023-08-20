God proclaimed that He is a just God (Isa. 45:21). Several times in the scriptures, Jesus is said to be a just man (Matt. 27:19, 24; Acts 3:14). The first time we find in the Bible where a man is said to be just is Genesis 6:9 where we read, “Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God”. However, there are less that ten men who are specifically said to have been just. Lot was (II Pet. 2:7. Joseph, the husband of Mary was just (Matt. 1:19). John the Baptist (Mark 6:20), a man named Simon who dwelt in Jerusalem when Jesus was taken there to make the sacrifice for Him (Luke 2:25), Cornelius (Acts 10:22) and Joseph of Arimathaea (Lk. 23:51) were also said to be just men.

The word “just” has several definitions, most of which are of people or actions that are honorable and fair with others. Israel was told, “That which is altogether just shalt thou follow, that thou mayest live, and inherit the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee” (Deut. 16:20). Those mentioned above and others who are just in that their actions are honorable, and fair are to be praised and respected. However, there is another definition of the word “just” that will fit many people, both males and females, but not in an appealing way. The word can be defined as “simply or certainly”, as “Joe was good at the job, he just would not stop drinking”. We wish to make note of a few “just men” that we certainly should not emulate.

There are those that just ignore what God has said. There are certainly many good Bible examples of this kind, Adam and Eve being the first. It was not that they did not hear God’s command to not eat of the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil (Gen. 2:17; 3:3). King Saul knew exactly what God required of him concerning the destruction of the Amalekites (I Sam. 15:3), but he just didn’t do what God said. Neither did Jonah, who when God told him to go to Nineveh, instead fled to a ship headed to Tarshish (Jonah 1:1-3). Many today just ignore God’s commands to put serving Him above all other things on this earth. Jesus himself said, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matt. 6:33). He also said, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Mark 8:36). There are literally thousands of applications of how many ignore the commands of God, when it comes to becoming one of God’s children and in how to live as a child of God. However, Jesus said, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21). Don’t just ignore what God has said!

Probably serving as catalyst for that last “just” man is that so many “just” do what feels good to them. In other words, they do what they like and what seems good to them. In the days of the judges, twice it was stated, “In those days there was no king in Israel, but every man did that which was right in his own eyes” (Judges 17:6; 21:25). The wise man Solomon said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12). When one goes to worship God, it is not our pleasure that we are to seek, but God’s. Worship is not for our entertainment. God wants man to worship Him, but He has commanded that we worship Him in the way He has instructed. Jesus said, “…the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshipers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him, God is a Spiri: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth” (John 4:23-24). Concerning our domestic lives, God has legislated that a family would consist of one man and one woman becoming husband and wife (Matt. 19:4-6) and that to divorce and remarry for any other reason than fornication on the part of one’s spouse resulted in one being in adultery (Matt. 19:9). Oh, the list can go on and on. A large portion of those who would call themselves Christians are “just” doing what they want and calling it Christianity.

Many, “just” do the minimum, what they think they can get by with. Attending worship services “just” enough to feel like they have satisfied the command (Heb. 10:25), giving “just” enough to feel like they have done their part in carrying out the work of the church and studying the word of “just” enough to say they have done it.

Friends, there just may be many “just” men that find out in the end that they “just” didn’t make it into heaven (Matt. 7:13-14; 22-23). Almost is “just” not close enough.

