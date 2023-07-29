Hours in the slow cooker render this watermelon-spiked sweet pork as succulent as it is juicy. The cucumber watermelon salad gives these wraps a nice crunch while the sesame seeds complete the dish. Find this recipe and more at Watermelon.org.

Ingredients

For the BBQ Pork:

· 1 1/2 – 2 pounds country style pork ribs

· varied amount salt and pepper

· 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

· 1/4 cup rice vinegar

· 2 tablespoons honey

· 1 tablespoon sesame oil

· 1-2 tablespoons gochujang or sriracha

· 1 cup seedless watermelon, cubed and pureed

· 2 heads bibb lettuce, leaves separated

For the Cucumber Watermelon Salad:

· 1 cup seedless watermelon, diced

· 2 mini cucumbers thinly sliced

· 2 teaspoons sesame oil

· 1 tablespoon soy sauce

· 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

· 2 tablespoons black sesame seeds

· varied amount salt to taste

· 1/4 cup basil, thinly sliced

· 1 tablespoon mint, thinly sliced

Instructions

1. Begin by seasoning the ribs with salt and pepper. Arrange the seasoned ribs in the bottom of a slow cooker.

2. In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, sesame oil, gochujang (or sriracha), and watermelon puree. Whisk until smooth and pour over the ribs. Cook on low for 8-10 hours.

3. Meanwhile, whisk together the sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice vinegar for the salad in a small bowl. Add the cucumbers and watermelon. Toss to combine and season with salt as needed. Add the sesame seeds, basil and mint and refrigerate until ready to serve.

4. When the ribs are done cooking, use two forks to shred the meat. To assemble the lettuce wraps, take a leaf of bibb lettuce and fill it with the shredded pork. Top with the watermelon salad, and drizzle with additional gochujang or sriracha as desired. *You can also use beef short ribs for this recipe.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.