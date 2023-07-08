On Sunday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, the Rev. Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the gospel choir. Come out and let”s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, July 9, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.(Face masks are required)

Revival Service will be held at St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton, N.C. On Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m. The guest messenger will be Pastor Tony Harrington of Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, congregation and choir will render the service.

On Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m. The guest messenger will be Pastor Quaveon Richardson of Uion Disciple of Christ Church, congregation and choir will render the service.

Three in One Family Center Food Drive and dry goods from 10 a.m. till 12 noon. The first Tuesday of each month at Napa Auto Parts parking lot in Roseboro, N.C.

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Go to Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C., will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev. P. Melvin) Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every first and third at 9:45 a.m. Pastor: the Rev. Tanisha Boykin.

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship service every first through fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. The pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton. N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper. Service every second and fourth Sunday at 11a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Noon Day Pray call at 12:15 p.m. Monday thru Saturday. Conference call #339-209-6421.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code:179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., Morning Worship at 11 a.m.

Thought For The Week: May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe. Happy Fourth of July!

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected].