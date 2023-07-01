“In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.” Genesis 1:1 NIV.

Thus, we are at the beginning. Genesis, the longest of the five books of Moses, commences with the beginning and holds many firsts, beginnings, and precedents. It is significant to note in the very first verse of the Bible, we are made aware of the Spirit of God. One commentary explains the Spirit was there to “preserve that which had been created up to this point and to prepare it for the further activity of God. The Holy Spirit was just as much a participant in the creation as the other two persons of the Godhead. This verse acknowledges the Spirit’s role in that process.”

This book of beginnings describes all creation: plants, animals, man, and woman. Moses’ words only take into account the visible part of the creation. He doesn’t mention the creation of angels, minerals, precious stones, or the earth’s magnetic power. Neither does it talk about the reproductive process, only that which is visible.

The date of the beginning can only be speculated. Here we read about the first sin. Genesis is a testament that when God made the creation, it was good, but this first sin corrupted His creation. Authored by Moses, the Book of Genesis gives us an accounting of the genealogy from Adam to Noah to Joseph and all the greats in between. In this book, it is unveiled that Abram (whose name was changed to Abraham) and his descendants are chosen by God.

Adam – created by God. The climax; the second part of the sixth day, the day in which GOD finished the miraculous work of creation and rested; God said, “Let us make man in our image, in our likeness, and let them rule over the fish of the sea and the birds of the air, over the livestock, over all the earth, and over all the creatures that move along the ground. So, God created man in his own image.” Genesis 1:26-27 NIV. The three persons of the Trinity counseled and concurred in this creation because man was to be dedicated and devoted to Father, Son and Holy Ghost when he was made. Thus the story began.

Then IT happened! Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit, perpetuating man’s fall, setting a precedent for sin – FIRST SIN! Then Cain slays Abel. Adam had another son Seth who was the father of Enosh, and the procession of genealogy continues; Kenan, son of Enosh; Mahalalel, son of Kenan; Jared, son of Kenan; Enoch, son of Jared, which leads us to Methuselah.

Through the many generations and centuries covered in Genesis was one man named Methuselah, the oldest recorded individual who lived 969 years. He was the son of Enoch and the grandfather of Noah. Some traditions hold that God delayed the Flood precisely because of the seven days of mourning in honor of Methuselah. (There again is controversy over Methuselah’s age at death and the timing of his death as well).

The Great Flood came and went, and God made a covenant with Noah. “Then God blessed Noah and his sons, saying to them, ‘Be fruitful and increase in number and fill the earth.’ The sons of Noah who came out of the ark were Shem, Ham, and Japheth. (Ham was the father of Canaan.) These were the three sons of Noah, and from them came the people who were scattered over the earth.” Genesis 9:1, 18-19 NIV.

As men moved eastward, they settled in Shinar and built a tower as a monument to their own greatness. But God was very displeased with their motives. “Come, let us go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other. So the Lord scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city.” Genesis 11:7-8 NIV. The Babel-builders were confused and disoriented by this sudden perplexity and could not continue their ambition to reach the heavens.

After many generations passed, “This is the account of Terah. Terah became the father of Abram, Nahor, and Haran. And Haran became the father of Lot. While his father Terah was still alive, Haran died in Ur of the Chaldeans, in the land of his birth. Abram and Nahor both married. The name of Abram’s wife was Sarai, and the name of Nahor’s wife was Milcah; she was the daughter of Haran, the father of both Milcah and Iscah.” Genesis 11:27-29 NIV

Reading lines of genealogy gets to be pretty dull and monotonous. The significance to us regarding these lists of names in the Bible is that we can trace our roots back to God’s creation of Adam, the first man. This Bible study helped me understand this lineage, and I pray it will also benefit you.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.