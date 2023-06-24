Where can we find discernment so needed in our mixed up, messed up world? While there are those who stick their heads in the sand and look the other way, there are those who just don’t know what to do or say, while thankfully there are those who declare “enough is enough” – “now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of our country” with discernment and direction from (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit)! The time is now for His children (who have lived in a land flowing with milk and honey) to repent and restore America’s love and honor for God!

“We the people” long to see “America the Beautiful” stand strong for Christian principles, support for Israel, honest, discerning leadership with a bold message for all the world to hear and heed … our allegiance to God, protector, provider, and cornerstone of the United States!

What ‘we the people’ discern concerning wickedness wrecking our wonderful homeland makes a difference in how we will live out the rest of our lives here and what will become of our youth! So, would you agree that discernment in preparing our children to stand tall for what is right with a strong curriculum void of outlandish teaching not pleasing in God’s sight! Praying and preaching God’s Word (the truth and nothing but the truth) loving Him first and loving one another (even though we don’t always agree), discerning and persevering in faith is needed from we, we, we! Then God can keep the fires of freedom burning brightly … from sea to shining sea!

Discernment is needed now more than ever to figure out TRUTH and REALITY in our nation where confusing grey areas and evil deceptions are rampantly seizing control. John the Baptist was a man filled with discernment. He was a rough, rugged preacher who came thundering with a message to the Jewish nation that prepared the way for Jesus, our Messiah’s arrival. John the Baptist’s simple message is what our world needs to hear and adhere to today. “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 3:2

When the multitudes flocked to hear John the Baptist and repent of their sins, he discerned some of them were frauds. The Pharisees and Saducees went to check him out, not to repent. There are those among ‘we the people’ who are doing the same today as they stand up with long speeches and lavish folly that does not fool ‘we the people’ who love and serve our Lord with conviction and courage! Pharisee minded leaders, who hide reality behind a religious exterior. Judas did that when he took money in a corrupt, underhanded deal that would lead to the death of Jesus. Judas’ deceitful ways are seen in chaotic, corrupt leadership and sinful living across God’s creation. One day, long lines of those who have strayed from living, loving, and leading ‘we the people’ honestly and humbly as Jesus taught by example, have sought ways to incorporate wrongful teaching in our schools, support issues and laws that would make the founders of America wonder if for their country’s freedom as one nation under God — today’s Americans would die! They would stand together with determination to TRY!

Then, with Godly direction and discernment — declarations would be written with quill pens sharing words of wisdom sent from somewhere over the rainbow in His beautiful sky … What you are doing is disgusting in God’s eyes — across our land He hears His children’s cries, Lord, we repent, hear our prayers, help us discern what we can’t understand coming from evil hands… and please heal our land!

And if His people will hear His voice and change their wicked ways, they will discern the truth and the truth will set them free! Then, all across our mixed up, messed up world we will see… agape love flowing from Thee and we! What a sight it will be with praises to God for all His children to see — evil living and leading truly FLEE! Let it be, let it be – all His children discerning, loving, and looking to THEE in blessed unity!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.