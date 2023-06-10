There are three verses in the Bible that are life changers: Psalm 1:1-2 and Joshua 1:8.

Psalm 1:1-2 says, “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and his law doth he meditate day and night.

Joshua 1:8 says, “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein; for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.”

Psalm 1:1-2 is actually saying the only way to be happy is to delight yourself in the Word of God and meditate on the Word of God day and night. Happiness does not and can not come from sex, drugs, alcohol, money, careers, status, or material possessions.

The word delight means having joy, pleasure, and enjoyment. One definition also says delight means looking forward everyday to doing something that brings you joy. If Believers want to be happy, they must get to the point where the highlight of each day is reading the Word of God, both day and night.

You will not seek counsel or advice from the ungodly, who are in and out of church. You will not stand or do the things that sinners do. You will not seat yourself in the company of those who have bad attitudes or who grieve your spirit. The Word of God will be sufficient and more than enough.

To meditate means, “to read,” ‘to study,” and to “talk to yourself,” If you meditate on the Word of God, both day and night, you will make your own way prosperous. This is not a carnal prosperity but a spiritual prosperity. You will always find yourself in the Garden of God, where HE will always walk and talk to you. You will end up with a relationship with Him that you thought was impossible.

But more importantly, you will have “good success.” Good success is doing the will of God.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.