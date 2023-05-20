The writer of the book of Hebrews reveals the inferiority of the old Mosaic system as compared to the superiority of the Christian system (Heb. 2:2-3; 8:7-8). Since the Christian system which adheres to and obeys the gospel of Christ, being so superior would naturally carry with it a greater degree of guilt for those willing to reject it for whatever the reason. Christians going back into their sinful ways is referred to as crucifying Christ again and putting him to an open shame (Heb. 6:6). Later he wrote, “For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remainith no more sacrifice for sins, But a certain fearful looking for of judgment and fiery indignation, which shall devour the adversaries. He that despised Moses’ law died without mercy under two or three witnesses: Of how much sorer punishment, suppose ye, shall he be thought worthy, who hath trodden under foot the Son of God and hath counted the blood of the covenant, wherewith he was sanctified, an unholy thing, and hath done despite unto the Spirit of grace? (Heb. 10:26-29).

Sin is a transgression of the word of God (I John 3:4). It separates man from God (Isa. 59:1-2), and, if not remitted, results in eternal death (Ezek. 18:20; Rom. 6:23; II Thess. 1:7-9). With this being true, one ought to be able to see just how repulsive to God and deadly to man our sins are. When a child of God sins, he or she should be full of shame and embarrassment for failing the Lord. The attitude of the publican who went up to the temple to pray might serve as a model for us when we turn to the Lord concerning our sins. “The publican, standing afar off, would not lift up so much as his eyes unto heaven, but smote upon his breast, saying, God be merciful to me a sinner” (Luke 18:13).

When Israel returned from the Babylonian captivity, Ezra learned that the people had been inter-marrying with the people of the land, which had been forbidden. Even the priests were guilty of such. The Bible records, “And when I heard this thing, I rent my garment and my mantle, and plucked off the hair of my head and of my beard, and sat down astonied. Then were assembled unto me every one that trembled at the words of the God of Israel, because of the transgression of those that had been carried away; and I sat astonied until the evening sacrifice. And at the evening sacrifice I arose up from my heaviness; and having rent my garment and my mantle, I fell upon my knees, and spread out my hands unto the Lord my God, And said, O my God, I am ashamed and blush to lift up my face to thee, my God: for our iniquities are increased over our head, and our trespass is grown up unto the heavens” (Ezra 9:3-6). His failure to be true to the Lord broke his heart.

When Peter denied Christ three times during the night of the Lord’s arrest, Luke’s account says, “And the Lord turned, and looked upon Peter. And Peter remembered the word of the Lord, how he had said unto him, Before the cock crow, thou shalt deny me thrice. And Peter went out, and wept bitterly” (Luke 22:61-62). One can only imagine the emotional pain Peter felt when the Lord looked at him and he realized he had fail the Lord.

Even Judas Iscariot showed such supreme sorrow for failing the Lord. “Then Judas, which had betrayed him, when he saw that he was condemned, repented himself, and brought again the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and elders, Saying, I have sinned in that I have betrayed the innocent blood. And they said What is that to us? See thou to that. And he cast down the pieces of silver in the temple, and departed, and went and hanged himself” (Matt. 27:3-5).

Those examples help us to see the shame and remorse that we ought to feel upon recognition of failing the Lord. There are not any of us that do not sin (I John 1:8-10). In the days of the prophet Jeremiah, he wrote, “Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? Nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush: therefore they shall fall among them that fall: at the time that I visit them they shall be cast down, saith the Lord” (Jer. 6:15). It would appear, that this is more the attitude that many today have toward their sins than those of the examples we just noted. They shrug them off as if they really do not matter. Though some sins have much greater consequences than others, God does not categorize “big sins” and “little sins”. The gospel of Christ is that by which we will be judged in the last day (John 12:48; Rom. 2:16). Our actions in this life as compared to those instructions given will determine if we are heaven bound or hell bound. It’s time that we all take sin seriously.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected]