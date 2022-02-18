The nation of Israel was a proud nation and rightfully so. It was a nation made by God (Gen. 12:2). It consisted of twelve tribes, known as the twelve tribes of Israel. Of course, Israel was the name God gave to Abraham’s grandson, Jacob who bore those twelve sons (Gen. 32:28). The wise man, Solomon, wrote, “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14:34). Though Israel was a chosen nation of God, their doom was sealed when they departed from the righteousness of God. They rejected Jesus, the promised Messianic King. He told them, not one stone of the temple would be left upon another (Luke 21:6). Unrighteous leadership and lifestyles went hand in hand with their departure from God. There was political turmoil, religious apostasy and indifference, social chaos and the persecution of Christians in store for them as a result (Luke 21:8-19). The prophet Daniel, while living in Israel’s Babylonian captivity said, “…the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will” (Dan. 4:25). The Lord promised that Jerusalem would be compassed with armies (Luke 21:20) and God’s righteous judgment on that generation would be executed (Luke 21:21-32). The Jewish historian Josephus documents the fulfillment of those prophecies.

No patriot would want to have a front row seat to watch their beloved nation fall from her lofty heights to complete ruin. Painful to watch would be an understatement to say the least. Concerning the Babylonian captivity, two prophets had just such a front row seat. Both Jeremiah and Habakkuk watched and constantly warned Israel of their impending fall if they refused to mend their ways of unrighteousness. Jeremiah is to this day called “the weeping prophet” because of the tears he shed in his agony over the direction Israel was headed and her refusal to turn back.

To any who have their eyes open, we sit in a front row seat and can clearly see the increasing decline of our once great nation right before our eyes. It was in the seventies that one first started hearing the tenants of humanism being tossed around in public education, the media and even in political candidates. Pretty much, all the principles of righteousness decreased more and more as doctrines of humanism spread. Respect for God, authority, the rule of law, marriage and even the lives of innocent unborn babies as well as many more were disregarded and cast aside. Both scripture and history reveal the departure of righteousness from a nation is the road to destruction. Solomon’s words still stand: “Righteousness exalteth a nation but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14:34).

So, what does a Christian do in a time of national decay? Certainly, we will do all that we can to support that which is right and bring our nation about if possible. Strong leadership is extremely important in this effort. However, no matter how hard we try, we may see the nation fall. Note from Luke 21:33-36 three things that the Lord advised Israel to do. First, from verse 34 we might note that some things are more important than others because some things are temporal, and others are eternal. Thus, we need to focus on the eternal, not the temporal. Nations have and will come and go. There is only one kingdom that cannot be moved (Heb. 12:28) and is eternal (Dan. 2:44). It is so because it’s constitution is the word of God (Luke 8:11) which endures forever (I Pet. 1:24-25).

Secondly, he said that we must take heed to ourselves (Luke 21:34). Satan would distract our attention with all the riches and pleasures of this life, if we will but let him. He walketh about seeking whom he may devour (I Pet. 5:8). Our sights must be set (Matt. 6:33) on that eternal inheritance in heaven that far, far exceeds anything that even the greatest earthly nation can possibly provide (Rom. 8:17-18). If there is one lesson that we must learn from the parable of the ten virgins is that we must take responsibility now if we are to be able to enter in when the time comes (Matt. 25:13).

Jesus said that in a time like this, we also need to watch and pray. Paul told the Corinthian brethren, “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men” (I Cor. 16:13). Prayer is of course, one of those great pieces of Christian armour (Eph. 6:18) that we must arm ourselves with. Whatever may come in our future, we can overcome. No matter what trial or tribulation is set before us, Jesus says, “…be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life” (Rev. 2:10)).

Send any questions or comments to [email protected]