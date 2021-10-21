Prices celebrate 60th anniversary

The Rev. and Mrs. Cecil A. Price recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family at a private dinner held in their honor. The couple was married Aug. 26, 1961.

Their union spans four generations and includes four children: John (Jen) Price of Belton, Mo.; Mark Price, Kathleen (Tony) Parker and Michele Price, all of Clinton; four grandchildren, Ashley West of Sylva, Nicole (Austin) Prindle of Raymore, Mo.; Michael (Carolina) West of Marietta, Ga. and Rachel Price of Belton, Mo.; two step-grandchildren, Aaron Parker of Poquoson, Va. and Jordan Parker of Archdale; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Caden, Harper and Oliver Prindle of Raymore, Mo.; and one soon to be born great-grandson, Mateo West of Marietta, Ga..

The couple will also be celebrating 60 years of ministry this November, with 24 of them as the pastor and his wife at Bethesda Assembly of God in Clinton.