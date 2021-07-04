Celebrating 100 loving years

A resident at Rolling Ridge, Yolanda recently celebrated her milestone birthday at the DePaul Senior Living Community in Newton Grove. Contributed photos Yolanda met her husband David “Jake” Turlington who was serving in the FBI. Contributed photos

NEWTON GROVE ─ Centenarian Yolanda Turlington’s advice on longevity is “follow your instincts and do what you love.”

A resident at Rolling Ridge, Yolanda recently celebrated her milestone birthday at the DePaul Senior Living Community in Newton Grove.

A native of Cuba, Yolanda’s family emigrated to Brooklyn Heights when she was a young child. She attended Brooklyn College and did work as a secretary during her career. Yolanda met her husband David “Jake” Turlington who was serving in the FBI.

David was originally from Clinton, North Carolina and after the two were married, they returned to his hometown. They had two sons, which she said is her biggest accomplishment.

“They are what I’m most proud of,” she said.

Yolanda’s eldest son David Turlington said in a local newspaper article that his parents shared a deep affection for one another.

“Our parents had a marriage like no other,” he said. “Even though he passed away in 1988, she still talks about him every time I get the chance to speak to her.”

One of Yolanda’s hobbies was making stained glass and rooting on the Duke Blue Devils, her husband’s alma mater. She remains a fan to this day. A member of The First United Methodist Church in Clinton for 75 years, Yolanda said she doesn’t feel 100; she just feels normal.

“I just want to be happy, have people be happy around me and love me because I surely love other people,” she said.

Rolling Ridge is a DePaul Senior Living Community.