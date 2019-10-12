Senior Center has full October slate

Hello readers! Today is such a beautiful sight to see and in celebrating my recent birthday, a very blessed day. In every day that comes and goes, we can all do our best to learn something new. With holidays quickly approaching, we’re all so excited to prepare our favorite recipes and homemade dishes. I’d like to reach out to you all and ask you to share your recipes and any of your delicious Thanksgiving treats. That good old fashioned cornbread dressing with sage and onions is something I’m looking forward to making. Y’all send is some recipes and we will publish them with your names in Under the Shadetree articles to come. Recipes can be sent to me, Attn: Marie Faircloth, 91 N. Church Ave.,Garland, N.C. 28441. We are looking forward to hearing from you all as we share recipes through friendship and fellowship celebrating the joyful holiday seasons coming. Thanks in advance!

Wonderful things have been happening at the Garland Senior Center. On Oct. 3, we kicked off the beginning of an eight-week program sponsored by NC State and delivered to us by our friend Mathen Parker from the Sampson County Extension Office. Ms. Parker will be here every Thursday for the next 7 weeks starting at 1 p.m. to share with us all about Eating, Living Healthy and Moving More. It was such a great meeting last week and we all look forward to each and every session to come. Don’t hesitate to mark your calendars and come out to enjoy as we explore healthier lifestyles and taking control of our lives. We are very thankful to our friend Mathen Parker and all of our friends from the extension office and NC State. We appreciate you all and look forward to seeing you soon.

This past Saturday, Oct. 5, was the Garland Parade and Fair where our GSC Queen Mrs. Linda Hill and King Dexter Council rode alongside me in the parade that day and we had so much fun! I’d like to thank my senior citizens and friends for that day and let you all know how impressive your patience were and are every day. I love y’all!….Which brings me to my next topic. Mrs. Linda Hill our 2019 GSC Prom Queen is such a wonderful lady that I’m honored to call my friend. Mrs. Hill does so much to help out at the center. Not only does she wear many hats, but she wears them each with grace and gratitude. We enjoy the many aspects Mrs. Hill offers the center and especially her willingness to help and sense of humor. Thank you Mrs. Hill, my friend. You are so appreciated and we love you!!

Our friends from Sampson County Diagnostic Center will be coming out for our annual blood drive on Oct. 17, from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. I’d like to encourage you all to come out and lend your arms and give some blood. We never know when we’ll need a blood donor for ourselves or family members. Give a little because every little bit counts! For more information, call us at 910-529-3931.

We’ll be making our way to Raleigh to enjoy the North Carolina State Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 22. There will be a $5 transportation fee and the van will be leaving at 7 a.m., sharp. Mark your calendars and call to reserve a seat today because seating is limited. Come enjoy the fair with us that day because it’s going to be so much fun! For more information please call 910-529-3931. We look forward to hearing from you all soon!

The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Stay tuned to this article for more upcoming events and programs here at the center as we are sure there will be many coming soon! October is also Elder Abuse Awareness month and can be observed by wearing purple. If you know an elderly individual who may be suffering at the hands of an abuser, please do not hesitate to report this and all abuse to the local authorities. In helping others, we are actually helping ourselves. We rise by lifting others!

Keep your eyes open for upcoming line dancing class dates and times as we are surely hoping to have some of the local line dancers here strutting their stuff and teaching us some of their fancy footwork. As always I’d encourage you all to reach out and help someone today because we never know what our tomorrows will hold. Let’s all do good by others and good will come to us. God is good all day, every day! Live, laugh and love without limits!

• Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. — Galatians 6:7

• Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary. — Galatians 6:9

• Whoever pursues righteousness and kindness will find life, righteousness, and honor. — Proverbs 21:21

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

