Clinton Garden Club prepares for new year

Pictured from left are Sarah Hesketh, Beth Stewart, Imogene King, Jo Hall, Judy Cumbo, Pam High, April Adermann, Mary Burke-Bass and Billie DeVane. -

The Clinton Garden Club Executive Committee has been busy during the summer break planning for meetings which will resume in September.

All the club members are especially excited about sponsoring a Blue Star Memorial highway marker and a Blue Star Memorial monument this fall honoring the USA Military.

The highway marker will be located on NC Hwy. 24 near Clinton Community Church and Sampson Community College, and the monument will be located at the Sampson County History Museum.

A dedication ceremony will be held Nov. 5 near the highway marker.