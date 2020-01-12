The Golden Years Home receives gift

Courtesy photo The Golden Years Home at Falcon receives a poinsettia for the Christmas season from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. Receiving the poinsettia was LaSandra Harden, activity director at the Golden Years Home. Representing the club were Rachel Edwards (left) and Betsy Williams. -

The Golden Years Home at Falcon receives a poinsettia for the Christmas season from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. Receiving the poinsettia was LaSandra Harden, activity director at the Golden Years Home. Representing the club were Rachel Edwards (left) and Betsy Williams.