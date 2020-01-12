The Golden Years Home receives gift

January 11, 2020 Sampson Independent Features 0
The Golden Years Home at Falcon receives a poinsettia for the Christmas season from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. Receiving the poinsettia was LaSandra Harden, activity director at the Golden Years Home. Representing the club were Rachel Edwards (left) and Betsy Williams. - Courtesy photo

The Golden Years Home at Falcon receives a poinsettia for the Christmas season from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. Receiving the poinsettia was LaSandra Harden, activity director at the Golden Years Home. Representing the club were Rachel Edwards (left) and Betsy Williams.

The Golden Years Home at Falcon receives a poinsettia for the Christmas season from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. Receiving the poinsettia was LaSandra Harden, activity director at the Golden Years Home. Representing the club were Rachel Edwards (left) and Betsy Williams.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_GoldenYearsHome.jpgThe Golden Years Home at Falcon receives a poinsettia for the Christmas season from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. Receiving the poinsettia was LaSandra Harden, activity director at the Golden Years Home. Representing the club were Rachel Edwards (left) and Betsy Williams. Courtesy photo