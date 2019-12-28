Through the lens!

‘Grasshopper,’ a photograph by Donna Rouse showcases a grasshopper up close. - Jacqueline Howard’s photograph, ‘Pretty in Pink,’ showcases flowers in Sampson County. - Linda Smith uses macro to capture vibrant colors in her photo, ‘Beauty in the Eyes of the Beholder.’ - Bonnie Blackman captures a close-up of a horse in her photo. - - ‘Insect in the Rain on a Rose,’ a photo by Pam Godwin captures an insect as it inspects a rose. - -

‘Grasshopper,’ a photograph by Donna Rouse showcases a grasshopper up close.

‘Insect in the Rain on a Rose,’ a photo by Pam Godwin captures an insect as it inspects a rose.

Bonnie Blackman captures a close-up of a horse in her photo.

Jacqueline Howard’s photograph, ‘Pretty in Pink,’ showcases flowers in Sampson County.

Linda Smith uses macro to capture vibrant colors in her photo, ‘Beauty in the Eyes of the Beholder.’

‘Grasshopper,’ a photograph by Donna Rouse showcases a grasshopper up close. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_1-Grasshopper.jpg ‘Grasshopper,’ a photograph by Donna Rouse showcases a grasshopper up close. Jacqueline Howard’s photograph, ‘Pretty in Pink,’ showcases flowers in Sampson County. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_PrettyinPInk.jpg Jacqueline Howard’s photograph, ‘Pretty in Pink,’ showcases flowers in Sampson County. Linda Smith uses macro to capture vibrant colors in her photo, ‘Beauty in the Eyes of the Beholder.’ https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_2.Beauty-in-the-Eyes-of-the-Beholder.jpg Linda Smith uses macro to capture vibrant colors in her photo, ‘Beauty in the Eyes of the Beholder.’ Bonnie Blackman captures a close-up of a horse in her photo. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_6298.jpg Bonnie Blackman captures a close-up of a horse in her photo. ‘Insect in the Rain on a Rose,’ a photo by Pam Godwin captures an insect as it inspects a rose. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Insect-on-Rose.jpg ‘Insect in the Rain on a Rose,’ a photo by Pam Godwin captures an insect as it inspects a rose.