Through the lens!

December 28, 2019
‘Grasshopper,’ a photograph by Donna Rouse showcases a grasshopper up close. -
Jacqueline Howard’s photograph, ‘Pretty in Pink,’ showcases flowers in Sampson County. -
Linda Smith uses macro to capture vibrant colors in her photo, ‘Beauty in the Eyes of the Beholder.’ -
Bonnie Blackman captures a close-up of a horse in her photo. - -
‘Insect in the Rain on a Rose,’ a photo by Pam Godwin captures an insect as it inspects a rose. - -

Photography students enhance technique