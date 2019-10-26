Just-A-Mere Garden Club hosts gathering

Mary Burke-Bass spoke about the aloe plant at the October meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. -

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club held its monthly meeting on Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. Pattie Godwin hosted the meeting at her home.

Fall decorations and potted plants were used to decorate the Godwin home. Present for the meeting were 10 club members, as well as guests Gail Tart and Mary Burke-Bass. President Dixie Honeycutt called the meeting to order, gave the welcome and led the group in the reading of the collect.

Karene Smith presented a devotion which focused on the sunflower. She paralleled how the sunflower tracks the “sun” and also that each should follow God’s “Son.” Prayer concluded her inspirational remarks.

Guest speaker Mary Burke-Bass was introduced by first vice-president Beverly Best. Burke-Bass is a Sampson County Master Gardener and also president of the Clinton Garden Club.

Ms. Burke-Bass spoke on the aloe plant, a plant known for its healing qualities. She spoke of its many uses and how to grow and care for this age-old plant. Burke-Bass extended an invitation to attend the Clinton Garden Club’s dedication of its Blue Star Memorial markers on Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. She also told of the upcoming Master Gardener plant sale which sells the ever-popular Christmas cactus.

President Honeycutt and Vice-President Best reported on the fall board meeting that they attended in September at Statesville.

Martha Turner won the hostess gift drawing, winning a lighted pumpkin decoration and fall hand towels. All members received a plant and a copy of a poem from Wilma Jean Wise.

Refreshments were enjoyed at the close of the meeting. Chocolate chip pound cake, a vegetable tray with ranch dressing, cheese straws, fresh fruit and mixed nuts were served, along with coffee, iced tea and chilled water.

Invites Clinton Garden Club president to speak